• Fulton County
Traffic blitz report:
Sheriff Roy Miller, Fulton County, reports that the blitz from May 24-June 6 made 147 traffic stops, issued 56 citations (45 speeding, one OVI refusal, three adult safety belt, two DUS, one marked lanes, one failure to display plates, one fictitious plates, two stop sign violations), 107 warnings. Deputies seized marijuana from two stops, wrote one citation for possession, and arrested one subject on a misdemeanor bench warrant.
