• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
Sheriff Roy Miller, Fulton County Sheriff, has announced a "Click it or Ticket blitz" for May 25-June 6. Deputies will work various hours and locations in the county looking for distracted drivers, speeding, safety belt, and impaired driver violations.
The blitz is paid for by a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
