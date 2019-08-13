The National Tractor Pullers Association’s Grand National Tractor Region II Pulls were held Saturday evening at the Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon. Among participants was Tim Ammons, Hagerstown, Md., driving the Ultimate Harvester. Today will feature pari-mutuel harness racing at 6:30 p.m. at the grandstand.
