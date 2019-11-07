COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans to spend an additional $398 million on major new projects over the next four years.
ODOT’s Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) approved the final funding list today during a meeting in Columbus. This investment is a direct result of the transportation budget approved by the Ohio General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine last April.
“As Ohio’s economy continues to grow, we must be able to address the demands put on our roads and bridges,” stated ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “These funds allow us to eliminate pinch points, reduce congestion, and make our roads and bridges safer for moving people and goods across Ohio.”
TRAC received 27 applications for development or construction of transportation projects totaling nearly $925 million. The board held a series of hearings around the state to learn about each of the applications. Last month, TRAC approved a draft list and opened a public comment period.
The projects receiving construction funding are:
• $38 million for widening of I-75 (phase 8 of Through the Valley) in Hamilton County.
• $79 million for widening of I-475 and construction of a new interchange at U.S. 20A in Lucas County.
• $38 million for intersection and interchange improvements along Ohio 32 (Eastern Corridor Segment 4A) in Clermont County.
• $10 million for construction of northbound express lanes on I-71 between Stringtown Road and I-270 in Franklin County.
• $65 million for widening and interchange improvements along I-77 from Arlington Road to I-77, I-277, and U.S. 224 in Summit County.
• $8 million for interchange improvements to U.S. 40 and Dayton International Airport Access Road in Montgomery County.
• $73 million for interchange improvements at I-270 and I-70 (phase 1 of the Far East Freeway) in Franklin County.
• $18 million for widening of Ohio 18 between Medina and I-71 in Medina County.
• $8 million for improvements to the U.S. 36 and Ohio 37 intersection and associated railroad bridge replacement in Delaware County.
• $4.3 million for improvements to the U.S. 33 and Ohio 161 interchange in Union County, bringing TRAC’s total commitment for construction of this project to $11.3 million.
TRAC was established by the Ohio General Assembly in 1997. It is charged with developing and overseeing a project selection process for major new transportation capacity projects that cost more than $12 million. Since 1998, TRAC has spent nearly $11 billion on Ohio’s infrastructure.
