TPAM (Topia America), a prototyping firm from Japan, has opened a new operation at 2060 E. Second St. on Defiance's eastern environs. The company plans to increase employment this year.

A desire to piggyback upon its relatively new operation in Toledo was one reason that the Japanese company TPAM (Topia America) decided to set up a new manufacturing facility in Defiance.


