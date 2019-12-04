Christmas for Kids will host its annual First Responders Toy Drive and Parade on Saturday. At noon, area law enforcement agencies, fire departments and EMS units will meet in downtown Defiance for the parade to participate in the 25th annual Christmas for Kids campaign, promoted by the U.S. Marine Corps League 758 charity and iHeart Media. The parade is sponsored by Werlor Waste Control, Defiance.
The year, the parade will begin on South Clinton Street from Don Miller Drive and continue north on Clinton Street through the downtown in a single file line to First Street. The parade will stop briefly to deliver Santa Claus to his house at the corner of Clinton and First streets.
The parade will then turn east on First Street, continuing to Jefferson Avenue. The parade will proceed on Carter Road and continue to the First Church of God, 561 Carter Road.
All of the toys collected by first responders will then be delivered to the church to iHeart Media representatives and U.S. Marine Corps League volunteers.
The community is asked to show their support for first responders and join them in the downtown area for the parade. The parade procession can be viewed along Jefferson Avenue.
