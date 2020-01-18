• Defiance County
Town hall meeting:
Ayersville Local Schools will host a town hall meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. The purpose of the meeting is to share information, and answer questions, about the 0.75% income tax levy on the March ballot for district residents.
