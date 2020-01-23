AYERSVILLE — A town hall meeting to share information and answer questions about the Ayersville Local School District 0.75%, two-year, income tax levy that will be on the March ballot, was held Wednesday evening at the Russell B. Leuthold Auditorium at Ayersville Local Schools.
Emcee and levy committee member Bill Ondrus started the meeting of more than 100 community members and school personnel by introducing himself and saying: “I’m glad to see so many people here tonight who are interested in this for our kids.” He introduced the administrators, the members of the school board and superintendent Don Diglia, and fellow levy committee members Julie Frederick and Steve Flory.
Ondrus shared the meeting was being taped, and that footage of the meeting will be uploaded to the district website, ayersville.org.
Diglia followed by saying, “I’d like to start by letting you know that every decision we’ve made over the years, we believe, has been in the best interest of our students. I hope that you understand we have 100 important people employed in the district that really care about kids.
Continued Diglia: “I’m going to ask for your help, to pass a 0.75%, two-year income tax levy. Since it’s only two years, there’s a built in accountability, because in about 18 months we’re going to have to come back and ask you, ‘How did we do?’ You’ll be able to tell us that answer at the ballot.”
The superintendent showed a PowerPoint that covered several topics, including: how schools are funded; what income will be taxed and what income can’t be taxed (Social Security, railroad retirement, disability, child support, welfare, Workers’ Compensation, etc ...); how long it has been since the district asked for more money (2012); and how millage works (according to information shown, 1 mill at Ayersville = $100,000, while 1 mill at Tinora = $430,000).
In addition, other topics included: the loss of tangible personal property tax and public utilities personal property tax; Ed Choice; House Bill 305, the Cupp-Patterson Fair School Funding Bill; what the district has done to reduce costs; the district solar array; funding for the auditorium upgrade; what cuts will be made if the levy passes; additional cuts that will need to be made if the levy fails; open enrollment; and when the last contract with the teachers was passed.
Although it hasn’t been approved by the board yet, those in attendance learned that one administrator (middle school principal Kirk Jones) has tendered his resignation effective April 1, and that the remaining administrators will be splitting up his duties.
Treasurer Abby Sharp shared a presentation, in which smartphone users could login to a website to play a game that would help answer questions about open enrollment. Following the two presentations, Ondrus collected note cards with community members’ questions to ask Dilgia, the school board members and administrators.
Many of the questions asked were about open enrollment, and especially why the district is letting 273 students in (75 resident Ayersville students open enroll to other neighboring districts)? Diglia explained that with the state freezing funding for resident students, the open enrollment students generate $1.6 million in revenue for the district, because each student brings $6,000 with them to Ayersville.
Diglia also reiterated the levy will generate $678,000 per year, for two years, and that it will cost a district resident $2 per day if that resident earns $100,000 per year. In addition, since 2007, when the first income tax levy was passed, district revenue from state and property taxes has decreased by $1.1 million, with more funding to be lost in the future.
“If the levy fails, and I really don’t want to think about it, the results will be devastating,” said the superintendent. “In addition to the $400,000 in cuts we’re already planning, we would have to cut another $600,000. Our goal is to make as many cuts as we can in non-instructional areas and through attrition.”
After answering all the questions by the community members, Ayersville Local Board of Education president Char Ondrus addressed the crowd by saying anyone who would like to speak with the members of the board, or ask them questions, can do so by coming 45 minutes early to the next board of education meeting scheduled for Feb. 17 at 5:15 p.m.
Diglia also said he would be happy to answer any questions, and that his door was always open, before thanking the crowd for attending the meeting. Following the meeting, Diglia shared he was happy with the crowd, and with the opportunity to share information and answer questions.
“I thought tonight’s meeting was outstanding,” said Diglia. “I think we answered a lot of questions, we had a great community turnout, we had a great staff turnout and I thought it was very positive. That was the whole purpose of the meeting.”
