original plat

Defiance was originally platted in 1822, but not recorded officially until April 1823. This year Defiance celebrates its bicentennial, and a Town & Gown program will be presented Thursday as part of the celebration. The map shown here is a cropped version of the original plat of Defiance.

 Photo courtesy of Tuttle Museum

Defiance’s Andrew L. Tuttle Museum will host a special Town & Gown program next week as part of the city’s bicentennial celebration.


