Defiance’s Andrew L. Tuttle Museum will host a special Town & Gown program next week as part of the city’s bicentennial celebration.
Defiance’s Andrew L. Tuttle Museum will host a special Town & Gown program next week as part of the city’s bicentennial celebration.
The public is invited to the historical program at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., at the corner of Third Street and Wayne Avenue. This event is free and open to the public. An easy access entrance is located on the Third Street side of the Center.
Immediately after the program the Tuttle Museum, 514 W. Third St., will be open to showcase the exhibit “Defiance at 200: a great and flourishing town.”
On April 28, Defiance will officially become a bicentennial community. Richard Rozevink, director of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum, will outline the history of early Defiance and its platting.
The town of Defiance was platted by individuals, Benjamin Leavell of Piqua and Horatio C. Phillips of Dayton in November 1822. The town plat was recorded April 28, 1823, by Thomas R. McKnight of Wood County.
Due to public demand and interest in the land set aside for Native Americans by the Greenville Treaty of 1795, a new treaty was signed in 1817. The northwest corner of the state of Ohio, which had been off limits to the public, was surveyed and auctioned off by the federal government.
Horatio C. Phillips purchased 33 plus acres at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers. The plot would be subdivided into 150 lots set aside for a future courthouse, school, public park and two cemeteries.
Phillips paid $30 per acre, a high amount for that sale, as other acreage sold for an average of $1.50 per unit.
The Town & Gown series is sponsored by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and the Defiance College History Department.
The Tuttle Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each Thursday and 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month, but is closed on holidays.
Contact the Tuttle Museum by calling 419-782-0746 or emailing to thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com. Follow the Tuttle Museum on Facebook: Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and www.tuttlemuseum.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.