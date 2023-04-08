The Tuttle Museum and Defiance College will host the next Town & Gown Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
Author and historian Bob Hunter will share his research on the events that occurred within the Old Northwest Territory.
The Northwest Territory was created by the Northwest Ordinance of 1787. Within its geographic boundaries are the modern states of Ohio, Michigan, Indian, Illinois, Wisconsin and northeast Minnesota.
The event is free and open to the public with an easy access entrance is located on the Third Street side of the center.
Hunter sets out on a journey across the Midwest in search of memorable moments from the days of the old Northwest.
He cites forts, trails, trading posts, Native American villages, battlefields, grave sites and landmarks, both remembered and forgotten.
Hunter will tackle the job with humor, curiosity and skepticism while trying to separate legend from fact.
His book — “Road to Wapatomica, A Modern Search for The Old Northwest” — will be available to purchase at the end of the event.
The Town & Gown series is sponsored by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and the Defiance College’s History Department. The Tuttle Museum, 514 W. Third St., is open and free to the public 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each Thursday, and 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month. It is closed on holidays.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.