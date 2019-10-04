Town & Gown
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

The Town & Gown series, sponsored by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, was held Thursday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance. Richard Rozevink’s presentation highlighted Joseph Kelly’s adventures among the Indians in the 1700s, as related by historian Dr. Samuel Prescott Hildreth in his narrative “Joseph Kelly or The Lost Son,” published in 1864. In the history of Defiance, John Brickell and Oliver Spencer are well known as young Indian captives held at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, by the Shawnee Indians prior to Anthony Wayne’s building of Fort Defiance in 1794. Research material for the 225th anniversary commemoration of the building of Fort Defiance revealed a third young captive, Joseph Kelly. The Indians held him captive for nearly four years from 1791-95.

