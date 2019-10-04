The Town & Gown series, sponsored by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, was held Thursday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance. Richard Rozevink’s presentation highlighted Joseph Kelly’s adventures among the Indians in the 1700s, as related by historian Dr. Samuel Prescott Hildreth in his narrative “Joseph Kelly or The Lost Son,” published in 1864. In the history of Defiance, John Brickell and Oliver Spencer are well known as young Indian captives held at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, by the Shawnee Indians prior to Anthony Wayne’s building of Fort Defiance in 1794. Research material for the 225th anniversary commemoration of the building of Fort Defiance revealed a third young captive, Joseph Kelly. The Indians held him captive for nearly four years from 1791-95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.