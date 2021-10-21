• Defiance County
Town & Gown:
The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum will present the program 'Between Two Worlds: Alexander McKee", brought to life by David Westrick at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7 p.m. this evening.
This presentation is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.