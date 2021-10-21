• Defiance County

Town & Gown:

The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum will present the program 'Between Two Worlds: Alexander McKee", brought to life by David Westrick at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7 p.m. this evening.

This presentation is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

