Town and Gown

The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum’s Town & Gown program Thursday evening featured David Westrick as Alexander McKee at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Pictured here with Westrick is Kim Bercaw. Upcoming Town & Gown programs include: Barb Sedlock, Defiance College lead librarian and coordinator of metadata and archives, presenting Hail the Purple and the Gold: Defiance College Sports History on Feb. 17, 2022; and Frank Kuron, historian and author, presenting Clash of Cultures on March 22, 2022. The Town & Gown programs are free and open to the public.

 Photo courtesy of Judy Dally

The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum’s Town & Gown program Thursday evening featured David Westrick as Alexander McKee at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Pictured here with Westrick is Kim Bercaw. Upcoming Town & Gown programs include: Barb Sedlock, Defiance College lead librarian and coordinator of metadata and archives, presenting Hail the Purple and the Gold: Defiance College Sports History on Feb. 17, 2022; and Frank Kuron, historian and author, presenting Clash of Cultures on March 22, 2022. The Town & Gown programs are free and open to the public.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments