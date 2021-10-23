The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum’s Town & Gown program Thursday evening featured David Westrick as Alexander McKee at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Pictured here with Westrick is Kim Bercaw. Upcoming Town & Gown programs include: Barb Sedlock, Defiance College lead librarian and coordinator of metadata and archives, presenting Hail the Purple and the Gold: Defiance College Sports History on Feb. 17, 2022; and Frank Kuron, historian and author, presenting Clash of Cultures on March 22, 2022. The Town & Gown programs are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.