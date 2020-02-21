Barb Sedlock, Defiance College’s lead librarian and coordinator of metadata and archives, presented this month’s Town and Gown event, titled “Friends in High Places: Highlights from the Correspondence of DC President Kevin McCann.” The program was held at DC's Schomburg Auditorium and included recently discovered correspondence to and from DC president Kevin McCann that gives new insight into his connections in high places. McCann served as President Dwight Eisenhower’s aide.
