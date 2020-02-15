McCann

Kevin McCann will be featured in the next Town and Gown event, titled "Friends in High Places: Highlights from the Correspondence of DC President Kevin McCann." The program, presented by Barb Sedlock, Defiance College's lead librarian and coordinator of metadata and archives, will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in DC's Schomburg Auditorium. Shown is a 1952 photo of Kevin McCann (left) being sworn in while receiving his commission as assistant to President Dwight Eisenhower (center).

 Photo courtesy of Defiance College

This month’s Town and Gown event is titled “Friends in High Places: Highlights from the Correspondence of DC President Kevin McCann.”

The program will be presented by Barb Sedlock, Defiance College’s lead librarian and coordinator of metadata and archives. The Town and Gown is slated for 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at DC’s Schomburg Auditorium.

According to the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum, recently discovered correspondence to and from DC president Kevin McCann gives new insight into his connections in high places.

Most Defiance history buffs know that McCann served as President Dwight Eisenhower’s aide, but these papers show that McCann corresponded with many nationally-known figures of the 1950s and 60s, including Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas McCabe, Thomas Watson Jr. of IBM, William Paley of CBS, journalists Walter Winchell and Edward R. Murrow, and others.

The letters also touch on social issues of the day, such as religion, racism and the Red Scare. The presentation will include excerpts from the letters and information about McCann’s correspondents.

