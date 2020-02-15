This month’s Town and Gown event is titled “Friends in High Places: Highlights from the Correspondence of DC President Kevin McCann.”
The program will be presented by Barb Sedlock, Defiance College’s lead librarian and coordinator of metadata and archives. The Town and Gown is slated for 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at DC’s Schomburg Auditorium.
According to the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum, recently discovered correspondence to and from DC president Kevin McCann gives new insight into his connections in high places.
Most Defiance history buffs know that McCann served as President Dwight Eisenhower’s aide, but these papers show that McCann corresponded with many nationally-known figures of the 1950s and 60s, including Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas McCabe, Thomas Watson Jr. of IBM, William Paley of CBS, journalists Walter Winchell and Edward R. Murrow, and others.
The letters also touch on social issues of the day, such as religion, racism and the Red Scare. The presentation will include excerpts from the letters and information about McCann’s correspondents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.