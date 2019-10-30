The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum’s Town and Gown presentation “The United States Army: Its Beginnings Along the Maumee River” is scheduled for Nov. 7. It centers on the early beginnings of the United States Army.
Presenter Peter W. Wilhelm will share his extensive research on the transition of the defenses of the fledgling United States of America from a force comprised of state militiamen to a professional U.S. Army authorized by the U.S. Congress. General Anthony Wayne was instrumental in the leadership of the newly-formed army during his 1793-94 campaign. Wayne built a series of forts starting with Fort Greeneville, followed by Fort Recovery, Fort Adam, and lastly Fort Defiance, which is located at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers.
One of Wilhelm’s research sources is Autumn of the Black Snake: George Washington, Mad Anthony Wayne and the Invasion that Opened the West written by William Hogeland. Wilhelm will share some of Hogeland’s provocative accounts of the era and the U.S. Army.
Wilhelm is a former Northwest State Community College social studies teacher, and the author of Draining the Black Swamp: Henry and Wood Counties, 1870-1920. He has served as treasurer of the War of 1812 Bicentennial Commission of the state of Ohio.
The Nov. 7 Town and Gown program starts at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, located at 319 Wayne Ave. An easy access entrance is located on the Third Street side of the building.
The Town and Gown series is sponsored by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and free to the public. The Tuttle is located at 514 W. Third St. The museum is open and free to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each Thursday, and 1-4 pm the first Sunday of each month, or by appointment 419-782-0746.
