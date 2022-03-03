• Defiance County

Tournament of books:

March 1-29, this tournament pits the 2021 highest-circulating YA fiction against the 2021 highest-circulating adult fiction. Weekly rounds of voting will take place, with two prizes given at the end of the month — one for a correct prediction and another for participation. Follow DPLS on Facebook (@dplslibraries) for a chance to vote.

