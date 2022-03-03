• Defiance County
Tournament of books:
March 1-29, this tournament pits the 2021 highest-circulating YA fiction against the 2021 highest-circulating adult fiction. Weekly rounds of voting will take place, with two prizes given at the end of the month — one for a correct prediction and another for participation. Follow DPLS on Facebook (@dplslibraries) for a chance to vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.