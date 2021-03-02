• Defiance County

Tournament of Books:

In March, follow Defiance Public Library System on Facebook or visit defiancelibrary.org/calendar to take part in the 2021 Tournament of Books. It’s like March Madness, but pits the highest circulated young adult books against the highest circulated adult reads. There will be a round of voting each week, and voters will be entered into a weekly prize drawing.

