The total solar eclipse path in which Defiance County will fall in spring 2024 is on the northern edge of complete darkness.
The topic surfaced during a meeting among local officials Tuesday in which they agreed to form a committee headed by the Defiance Development and Visitors meeting to oversee preparations for the many visitors expected in the area on April 8, 2024 (see related story this page.)
Several local counties fall at least partially in the total darkness path for the event, which will take place just after 3 p.m. in our area.
Southeast Defiance County, including Defiance, is in that path along most of Henry County (excepting the northwest corner), approximately 80% of Paulding County (except its northwest corner) and a sliver of southeast Fulton County.
Putnam County is the only local county completely in the total darkness path while no part of Williams County will see complete darkness.
The eclipse will unfold locally over 2 1/2 hours beginning at 1:55 p.m. on April 8, 2024 and continuing until 3:25 p.m., according to sources with details on the event. But total darkness where it will occur will be brief.
Defiance, for example, will be in total darkness for just one minute and 30 seconds.
Other local communities with total darkness times:
• Ottawa, 3 minutes, 28 seconds.
• Deshler, 3 minutes, 8 seconds.
• Continental, 2 minutes, 54 seconds.
• Grover Hill, 2 minutes, 50 seconds.
• Holgate, 2 minutes, 33 seconds.
• McClure, 2 minutes, 25 seconds.
• Paulding, 1 minute, 59 seconds.
• Napoleon, 1 minute, 47 seconds.
Officials note that the eclipse’s path is not variable like a weather forecast. Rather, the darkness path and times can be marked with certainty.
The epicenter of the eclipse in northwest Ohio runs through the small town of Forest in Hardin and Wyandot counties, south of Findlay.
