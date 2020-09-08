Torch nominee:

• Region
The New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) is being recognized as a nominee in the 2020 Torch Awards by BBB of Toledo because of NHEG's standards of integrity and commitment to ethics in all that the group does. NHEG is being mentioned on BBB’s Facebook page and Twitter.
