ARCHBOLD — Winners in five grade levels were named Tuesday during the Fulton County spelling bee held at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Archbold.
Winners were: fourth grade, Katelyn Liechty, Archbold Elementary School; fifth grade, Ryan Bishop, Pettisville Elementary School; sixth grade, Emma Krukowski, Archbold Middle School; seventh grade, Jordan Bailey, Swanton Middle School; and eighth grade, Maria Shema, Wauseon Middle School.
They will move on to The Blade Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee at 10 a.m. March 14 at Owens Community College.
The top three finishers for each grade were awarded plaques to commemorate their achievement. All students received ribbons and certificates of participation.
Regional winners will compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
Also competing were fourth-graders: Alex Boothby, Evergreen; Aspen Brehm, Fayette; Hannah Tedrow, Delta; Carson Andres, Pettisville; Aria Bailey, Swanton; Bethani Tibbs, Wauseon; and Lucy Dillon, Holy Trinity.
• Fifth-graders: Blaney Huffman, Archbold; Callie Wyse, Evergreen; Kaylee Harrington, Fayette; Lainey Bilek, Delta; Conor Yates, Swanton; Mia Barajas, Wauseon; and Megan Clancy, Holy Trinity.
• Sixth-graders: Bailey Lumbrezer, Evergreen; Logan Tussing, Fayette; JT Barkhimer, Delta; Macy Hoylman, Pettisville; Lauren Bettinger, Swanton; Kirsten Gleckler, Wauseon; and Ethan Grasser, Holy Trinity.
• Seventh-graders: Koalten Manz, Archbold; Hannah Damaske, Evergreen; Kinsey Leininger, Fayette; Dougy Narron, Delta; Emily VanDenBerghe, Pettisville; Ava Pelok, Wauseon; and Alex Fritsch, Holy Trinity.
• Eighth-graders: Kyle Hageman, Archbold; Katherine Hoffman, Evergreen; Hannah Hall, Fayette; Sam Pace, Delta; Mina Wesche, Pettisville; Kiernan Wealleans, Swanton; and Caleb Grasser, Holy Trinity.
The county event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
The bee sponsor was The Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
