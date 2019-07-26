• Defiance County
Tools for Schools:
Hicksville Community Service Center will be distributing school supplies through Tools for Schools to Hicksville students who qualify for free/reduced lunches. Parents of students who qualify are asked to call the center today at 419-542-7173 and leave the child's name and grade, along with their phone number.
