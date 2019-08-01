Tools for School:
Ravens Care of Defiance will host a Tools for School collection from 7-11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Estle Chevrolet, 1515 N. Clinton St. People can donate school supplies to help stuff the Defiance Area YMCA bus.
Supplies will benefit Defiance and Ayersville district students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.