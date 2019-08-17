Ravens Care hosted its annual Tools for School drive on Thursday at Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac in Defiance. Volunteers at the school supply drive collected items that will benefit Defiance County students in need. Members of Johns Manville Stars donated $500 worth of school supplies, with help from Dorothea Hammon (left) and Laurie Neilson. In addition, the Defiance V-Twin Cruisers Motorcycle Club delivered 455 bookbags and other school supplies to the drive. Ready to unload the trailer are president Mark Neilson (left), vice president Kevin Bonjour (center) and road captain Tony Meyer.

Load comments