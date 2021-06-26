NAPOLEON — Anyone interested in entering a float in this year’s Henry County Fair — Tomato Festival Parade has until July 31 to do so. The float judging contest has a top prize of $200. This year’s design theme is “There is no place like the Henry County Fair.”

Float categories include: Youth, Organizational, Commercial and Religious.

For more information visit www.henrycountyfair.org or contact parade director Neil Giffey at 419-966-0013.

