NAPOLEON — Anyone interested in entering a float in this year’s Henry County Fair — Tomato Festival Parade has until July 31 to do so. The float judging contest has a top prize of $200. This year’s design theme is “There is no place like the Henry County Fair.”
Float categories include: Youth, Organizational, Commercial and Religious.
For more information visit www.henrycountyfair.org or contact parade director Neil Giffey at 419-966-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.