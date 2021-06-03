Henry County Parade archive

This photo from a recent Tomato Festival Parade shows police units and the color guard leading the parade through downtown Napoleon. This year's parade will take place Aug. 15.

 Photo courtesy of Tomato Festival Parade committee

NAPOLEON — The 2021 Tomato Festival Parade has announced that it is accepting entries for this year's event. The parade will take place Aug. 15 with a float design theme of "There's No Place like the Henry County Fair!"

Due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19 concerns, last year's parade was cancelled. Parade director Neil Giffey is hopeful that this year's parade will be well received.

"There were a lot of people disappointed last year," said Giffey. "As with any organization, this organization relies on its volunteers who are in it for the tradition and helping others. Our volunteers are back and working hard, now we just have to see if the spectators turn out."

Float categories include: youth, organizational, commercial and religious. Ribbons and prize money will be awarded based on:

• use of theme

• originality

• difficulty of work

• overall appearance

First prize winner in each category will receive $150, while second place will win $100 and third place will take home $75. Floats not finishing in the top three in its category will receive $25. The best overall float will win the grand prize and an additional $50, for a total of $200.

In addition to the floats, the parade features a variety of entries, including marching bands and convertibles carrying contestants for the title of Tomato Festival Queen.

"It's hard to put a number on it, but we usually have around 125 different entities in the parade," said Giffey. "We have the Henry County high school marching bands (Napoleon, Liberty Center, Patrick Henry and Holgate), as well as the Genoa American Legion band."

Shortly after the end of the parade, the Tomato Festival pageant begins in front of the grandstands. Following the pageant, the new Tomato Festival Queen is crowned.

For more parade information and complete rules, or to fill out an entry form, visit www.henrycountyfair.org

