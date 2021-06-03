NAPOLEON — The 2021 Tomato Festival Parade has announced that it is accepting entries for this year's event. The parade will take place Aug. 15 with a float design theme of "There's No Place like the Henry County Fair!"
Due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19 concerns, last year's parade was cancelled. Parade director Neil Giffey is hopeful that this year's parade will be well received.
"There were a lot of people disappointed last year," said Giffey. "As with any organization, this organization relies on its volunteers who are in it for the tradition and helping others. Our volunteers are back and working hard, now we just have to see if the spectators turn out."
Float categories include: youth, organizational, commercial and religious. Ribbons and prize money will be awarded based on:
• use of theme
• originality
• difficulty of work
• overall appearance
First prize winner in each category will receive $150, while second place will win $100 and third place will take home $75. Floats not finishing in the top three in its category will receive $25. The best overall float will win the grand prize and an additional $50, for a total of $200.
In addition to the floats, the parade features a variety of entries, including marching bands and convertibles carrying contestants for the title of Tomato Festival Queen.
"It's hard to put a number on it, but we usually have around 125 different entities in the parade," said Giffey. "We have the Henry County high school marching bands (Napoleon, Liberty Center, Patrick Henry and Holgate), as well as the Genoa American Legion band."
Shortly after the end of the parade, the Tomato Festival pageant begins in front of the grandstands. Following the pageant, the new Tomato Festival Queen is crowned.
For more parade information and complete rules, or to fill out an entry form, visit www.henrycountyfair.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.