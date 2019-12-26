NAPOLEON — A Toledo woman was seriously injured during a Christmas Day crash on U.S. 24 in Henry County.
According to Highway Patrol troopers of the Bowling Green post, Ashley Gerken, 29, was taken by air ambulance from the crash scene on U.S. 24 in Napoleon after her eastbound Jeep Cherokee struck a guardrail around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on the right side of the roadway.
Troopers reported that Gerken was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported by Life Flight air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with serious injuries.
A condition report was unavailable today.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Napoleon Police Department, Napoleon Fire and Rescue, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation and KK Collision.
This crash remains under investigation.
