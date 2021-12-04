NAPOLEON — The Toledo Symphony String Orchestra will present a Christmas concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 16976 County Road Q1 in Napoleon.
This will be the 10th year that St. Paul’s has hosted the orchestra in its sanctuary. There was no concert in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year for safety reasons, the symphony has decided to bring only the string section of approximately 18 musicians.
The concert was started in order to provide a service to the community and bring the orchestra closer to home for area residents. The Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) is a community-supported organization of professional musicians and teachers who deliver quality performance and music education for all.
Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for students in grades K-12, with children four and younger free. Call 419-758-3522 for ticket reservations or for more information.
Formed in 1943 as The Friends of Music and incorporated in 1951 as the Toledo Orchestra Association, Inc., the TSO has grown from a core group of 22 part-time musicians to a regional orchestra that employs 69 professional musicians who consider TSO their primary employer, as well as numerous extra players annually as repertoire demands.
On Jan. 1, 2019, the Toledo Symphony and Toledo Ballet officially merged to form the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA), a new non-profit organization dedicated to providing exceptional live music and dance performances and education for the region. This partnership promises to create new and invigorating programs, provide cost and revenue synergies in operations and integrate the arts through shared educational missions.
The Toledo Symphony, reaches more than 260,000 individuals annually through performances and education programs. The series concerts (Masterworks, Pops, Chamber, Mozart in the Afternoon and Family Series) are the critical underpinning of the orchestra’s artistic mission and regularly draw people from 135 postal zip codes.
Education programs, student performances, and community concerts are held in schools, neighborhood churches, performing arts centers and community facilities throughout the region.
Conducting this year’s event will be Vince Lee.
With a Carnegie Hall debut described as “powerful” and “hefty” by the New York Times, Lee is quickly rising as one of today’s top emerging talents. Known among his contemporaries for his dynamic performances and his razor-sharp ear, Lee’s diverse musical background provides him a flexibility and perspective that is unique in the conducting world.
His firm belief in striving for the highest artistic standards, regardless of genre, venue, or audience, has made him a crowd favorite, and a popular hire for numerous orchestras and arts organizations throughout the country. Recent highlights include appearances with the Florida Orchestra, the Illinois Symphony, the Toledo Symphony and the Korean Symphony Orchestra in Seoul, South Korea.
During his tenure with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO), Lee revolutionized his role as assistant conductor. His symphonic concerts with the CSO received critical acclaim, and his Young People’s Concerts found unprecedented levels of success, combining elements of increased interactivity with high artistic standards.
This tradition has continued in his activities as a guest conductor, designing and conducting innovative and engaging concerts for thousands of concertgoers.
With over 200 premieres to his credit, Lee has become one of the most sought-after conductors of modern compositions. Lauded in reviews for his “striking attention to detail,” and “energetic, breathtaking performance,” he has established a reputation among composers for bringing particularly challenging music to life.
Lee is also an enthusiastic believer in paying his experiences forward to the next generation of musicians, and regularly appears as a guest at schools, universities, and workshops across the U.S.
Lee made his professional conducting debut at age 13 with the CSO, under the tutelage of Erich Kunzel. His conducting studies took him to Indiana University before being invited to study at the Juilliard School by Maestro James DePreist. After receiving his post-graduate diploma from Juilliard, Lee’s career came full circle when he won his first major conducting position with the CSO.
