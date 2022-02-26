ARCHBOLD — The Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will present “Soirees and Serenades” at Sauder Village at 7:30 p.m. on March 10 as part of their 2022 Neighborhood Concert Series. Tickets may be purchased online at www.saudervillage.org, by calling 800-590-9755 or by visiting the Welcome Center Office at Sauder Village.
“It is always an incredible honor for us to welcome the TSO to Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager at Sauder Village. “Again this year the program is sure to delight music lovers of all ages with a wonderful mix of musical selections.”
This is the 19th year for the Black Swamp Arts Council to co-host this popular event with non-profit Sauder Village. The 2022 concert is also underwritten by the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold Furniture Co., and is supported by a gift from the Maynard & Carolyn Sauder Endowment Fund for the Toledo Symphony.
“Thanks to the generosity of our underwriters and patron supporters, complimentary tickets are available for students to attend this amazing TSO performance at Sauder Village,” Krieger added. For more information about complimentary student tickets guests can stop by the welcome center office or call Sauder Village at 800-590-9755.
