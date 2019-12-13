NAPOLEON — The Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will once again present a Christmas concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon.
This will be the ninth year that St. Paul’s has hosted the orchestra in its sanctuary.
The concert was started in order to provide a service to the community and bring the orchestra closer to home for area residents.
Planned for the event are a number of traditional Christmas songs and classical musical pieces. There also will be a Christmas carol sing-along.
Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Children 5 and younger are free. Call 419-758-3522 for ticket reservations or for more information.
Conducting the event this year will be Michelle Merrill, who currently serves as music director of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia. She served four years as the associate conductor of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, where she also carried the title of Phillip and Lauren Fisher Community Ambassador.
Merrill has several upcoming conducting engagements, including in the United States, Canada and Europe. Born in Dallas, she studied conducting with Dr. Paul C. Phillips at Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts, where she holds a masters of music degree in conducting, and bachelor’s of music in performance.
The Toledo Symphony Orchestra is a community-supported organization of professional musicians and teachers who deliver quality performance and music education for all.
Formed in 1943 as The Friends of Music, and incorporated in 1951 as the Toledo Orchestra Association Inc., the TSO has grown from a core group of 22 part-time musicians to a regional orchestra that employs 65 professionals who consider TSO their primary employer, as well as numerous extra players annually as repertoire demands.
TSO reaches more than 260,000 individuals annually through performances and education programs. The series concerts (Masterworks, Pops, Chamber, Mozart in the Afternoon, and Family Series) are the critical underpinning of the orchestra’s artistic mission and regularly draw people from 135 postal zip codes.
Additionally, Music Under the Stars, a free summer band concert series, is held annually at the Toledo Zoo. Education programs, student performances, and community concerts are held in schools, neighborhood churches, performing arts centers, and community facilities throughout the region. TSO is a member of the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA).
