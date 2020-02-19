ARCHBOLD — The Toledo Symphony Orchestra will present an evening concert in Founder’s Hall on March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Returning to Sauder Village for the 31st year, the Black Swamp Arts Council is again partnering with Sauder Village to co-host this year’s performance.
“It is always an incredible honor for us to welcome The Toledo Symphony Orchestra to Sauder Village,” said Kim Krieger, media relations at Sauder Village. “Again this year the program is sure to delight music lovers of all ages with a wonderful mix of musical selections.”
Tickets for the Toledo Symphony concert are now on sale. Concert tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 800-590-9755 or stopping by the Welcome Center at Sauder Village. All general admission tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.
Music director of the Toledo Symphony, conductor Alain Trudel will lead the evening performance at Sauder Village. Trudel is also music director of l’Orchestre Symphonique de Laval, principal youth and family conductor of the National Arts Centre Orchestra, principal guest conductor of the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra, and the CBC Radio Orchestra conductor. Trudel has conducted every major orchestra in Canada as well as orchestras in the U.K., U.S., Sweden, Brazil, Italy, Russia, Japan, Hong-Kong, Malaysia and Latin America.
He made his Opera de Montréal debut in 2009 in Mozart’s Magic Flute and conducted the live recording of their 30th anniversary gala. Trudel was conductor of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra from 2012-14 and has regularly been invited to conduct the National Youth Orchestra of Canada. From 2011-15 Trudel was professor and conductor of the orchestra and opera orchestra at the University of Western and is now guest professor for orchestra and opera at the University of Ottawa. He has been a guest soloist with orchestras worldwide including Philharmonique de Radio-France, Hong-Kong Philharmonic, Austrian Radio Orchestra, Festival Musica Strasbourg (France), Klangbogen Festival (Vienna), Akiyoshidai and Hamamatsu festival (Japan).
He is also a respected composer with performances across America and in Asia. Trudel is the recipient of numerous awards including the Virginia Parker, Charles Cros (France), Opus prize and Heinz Unger prizes, has been named an Ambassador of Canadian Music by the Canadian Music Centre, and received a Queen’s Jubilee Medal in 2012.
This is the 18th year for the Black Swamp Arts Council to co-host this popular event with non-profit Sauder Village. The 2020 concert is also underwritten by the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Parkview Physicians Group and Archbold Furniture Co.
“Thanks to the generosity of our underwriters and patron supporters, complimentary tickets are available to students from local schools to attend this amazing Toledo Symphony performance at Sauder Village,” Krieger added. “For more information about complimentary student tickets guests can stop by the Welcome Center office or call Sauder Village at 800-590-9755.”
Those who are interested in being a patron or want more information on tickets to the Toledo Symphony Orchestra concert at Sauder Village can call 800-590-9755 or visitwww.saudervillage.org. To learn more about the special events planned for the 2020 Sauder Village season visit www.saudervillage.org, like Sauder Village on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.
