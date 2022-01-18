The Toledo Symphony Orchestra Brass Trio will perform in the Sunday at the Stroede concert series at 2 p.m., Jan. 23 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. Please note this is an afternoon concert and doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets for Sunday at the Stroede are $15 and are available at the door. To order tickets in advance, visit www.defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
The TSO Brass Trio, which includes hornist Alan Taplin, trumpeter Thaddeus Archer and trombonist Garth Simmons, performs classics from the brass ensemble repertoire.
Alan Taplin has been a member of the Toledo Symphony horn section and brass quintet since 1981. He has been a music arranger for the orchestra since 1980. He has also performed with the Detroit Symphony, Louisville Orchestra and the Des Moines Metro Opera.
Thaddeus Archer, associate principal trumpet, joined the TSO in 2007. Also a member of the TSO Brass Quintet, Archer has been a featured soloist with the symphony. He has performed on period instruments to modern and in all styles with orchestras and ensembles from California to Germany.
Garth Simmons is the principal trombonist with the TSO and a member of the Detroit Chamber Winds. His career has included positions with the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, the Chicago Sinfonietta, and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Simmons has been a featured soloist with the TSO.
This concert is sponsored by Moats Enterprises, the family of Keith and Mary Tustison, and the Richard Stroede family. The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. For the safety of audiences, DCCC is requiring its staff to wear masks at events, and it requests audience members wear masks as well. As COVID guidelines are changing almost weekly, DCCC will update you on upcoming events through its website, Facebook and upcoming events newsletter. You can sign up for our newsletter on DCCC’s website.
