TOLEDO — The Toledo Museum of Art will host a free art-making open house on Aug. 17 from noon-3 p.m. The event offers families the opportunity to create projects using clay, paint and printmaking materials.
“We want students to have the opportunity to test out some of the classes the museum is offering in the fall to see what might interest them,” said studio program manager Sara Daniels. “These open house art projects allow people to explore what it’s like to participate in our classes before signing up for one.”
In addition to art-making activities, there will be gallery visits led by instructors and refreshments. Parents and adult caregivers with children between the ages of 3-17 encouraged to attend. No pre-registration is required.
“Families are invited to attend the open house to explore their interest in art and meet some of the museum’s instructors and staff,” Daniels said. “We also will share information about class scholarships and the teen work-study program.”
Registration for fall art classes is open. The deadline for fall session 1 classes, which begin the week of Sept. 15, is Sept. 1. The registration deadline for fall session 2 classes, which begin the week of Oct. 20, is Oct. 6. Visit toledomuseum.org/education/classes to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.