TOLEDO — If you have a passion for teaching and sharing the arts with school-aged audiences, consider becoming a Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) docent. There will be an informational session Sept. 19 from 10:30 a.m.-noon in the GlasSalon.
“Docents are trained museum volunteers who engage with visitors to facilitate enriched experiences with works of art and create a warm and welcoming museum environment,” explained Kate Blake, TMA’s assistant director of education. “Docents encourage inquiry and enjoyment of the arts.”
Applications are being accepted through Oct. 7 and interviews will take place mid-October, with classes scheduled to begin in February 2020. As part of the year-long training process, participants will attend convenient weekday classroom and gallery training sessions where they will meet with experienced docents and museum curators.
In addition to the overall docent training, this 2020 class will gain specific skills to connect K-8 students with the works of art in the TMA collection, as well as specific training for the school tour program.
“We are often asked what makes a good docent,” Blake said. “We look for volunteers who are enthusiastic, patient and flexible with an interest in interacting with the public as part of an energetic team.”
For more information, visit toledomuseum.org.
