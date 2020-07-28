SWANTON — A Toledo youth was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near here.
Jackson Weis, 9, Toledo, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jeffery Weis, 48, Toledo. The boy was transported to University of Toledo Medical Center, and then to Toledo Hospital where he later died.
According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 3:33 p.m., a vehicle driven by Thomas Harmon, 64, Swanton, was westbound on Angola Road approaching County Road 1. A vehicle driven by Jeffery Weis was traveling southbound on County Road 1. Harmon’s vehicle failed to yield at the stop sign and struck the Weiss vehicle on the driver’s side. Both vehicles came to rest in a bean field.
Jeffery Weis was extracted by mechanical means and transported to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries. The right-front passenger, Jessica Weis, 43, Toledo, was transported to University of Toledo Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Harmon was transported to Toledo Hospital and in stable condition.
All occupants were wearing safety belts, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.
Assisted at the scene were the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton Fire/EMS, Fulton ALS, Lucas County Life Squad and Springfield Township Fire Department.
