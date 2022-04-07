‘Toddler Days’
Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

Four County Career Center students in the early childhood education program hosted "Baby & Toddler Play Days" recently. Students had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with younger children. Shown during the event is student BreAnna Cantrell, Tinora, playing with Grayden Blue, child of Denton and Mackenzie Blue from Holgate.

