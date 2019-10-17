COLUMBUS — Ohio’s new Tobacco 21 law takes effect today, raising the age to purchase cigarettes, other tobacco products, and alternative nicotine products such as e-cigarettes and vaping products from 18 to 21. It will become illegal to give such products to others under age 21.
The types of tobacco and alternative nicotine products covered by the new law include cigarettes, electronic smoking devices such as vapes, e-cigarettes and tanks; cigars, pipes and pipe tobacco, chewing tobacco, snuff, sinus, dissolvable nicotine products, filters, rolling papers, blunts, hemp wraps, liquids used in electronic smoking devices whether or not they contain nicotine; and vapor products, any component, part or additive that is intended for use in an electronic smoking device, a mechanical heating element, battery, or electronic circuit used to deliver the product.
Tobacco products and alternative nicotine products do not include such things as nicotine replacement therapy for use when quitting tobacco and other nicotine products.
“Research indicates that approximately 95% of adult smokers begin smoking before they turn 21,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Increasing the age to 21 will reduce the chances of our young people starting to smoke and becoming regular smokers.”
“Evidence suggests that nicotine use during adolescence and young adulthood has long-term effects on brain development, and tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.,” said Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton, MD, MPH. “Raising the sales age for tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 means that those who can legally obtain these products are less likely to be in the same social networks as high school students.”
The law also requires retailers to post a sign indicating that it is illegal to sell tobacco and alternative nicotine products to anyone under age 21.
Locally, health department officials greet the news with optimism.
“The greater the restrictions placed on tobacco products, the better,” said Bill Edwards, administrator of the Paulding County Health Department. “The younger they start, the less likely they are to quit.”
Hoping that the older potential smokers will be, the less likely they are to start using tobacco and vaping, he added, “I think the three-year change is going to make a big difference going forward.”
Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken of the Defiance County Health Department agreed. “In doing this, they’re trying to prevent getting tobacco products into the hands of our youth,” said Gerken, who added that the average age for starting smoking in Defiance County is 13.3, according to statistics.
The new regulations, she said, “would decrease the likelihood of older friends being able to supply tobacco products (to the underage). The great thing about this law is that there’s no grandfather. If you’re underage, you can’t purchase if you’re a current smoker.”
Although the law officially took effect today, local establishments which sell tobacco have already taken the necessary steps to curtail underage sales. A pair of signs announcing the prohibition of sales to those under 21 were placed at Stop & Shop (aka “The Barn”) on Clinton Street last month.
“A lot of people have been putting the signs up since September,” noted Stop & Shop’s store manager Diane Euler, who noted the new law became common knowledge last month. “We were already (prohibiting underage sales); we weren’t going to take any chances.”
“We never sell to anyone under 21,” affirmed Darshen Panchal of Smoke Stop. “The last two months, we stopped.”
Although the law allows those 21 and over to purchase tobacco products, there are those who wonder if the new law, as it stands, may still not be enough. “According to psychology, you don’t reach your full (emotional maturity) until the age of 25,” said Paula Prucha of Smoke Stop, who suggested that the legal smoking age could be raised to 25 as well.
Ohio’s Tobacco 21 law also states that a clerk who sells tobacco and alternative nicotine products to a person under 21 and the owner of the retail establishment may face criminal penalties which increase after the first violation. For the first offense, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, a clerk is subject to no more than 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $250, and the retail establishment is subject to a fine of $2,000.
Panchal, for one, has no problem with the new restrictions, stating simply, “The law is the law.”
(Staff writer Peter Greer contributed to this story).
