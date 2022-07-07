TOLEDO — The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) is continuing to engage state leaders to encourage further study of ways to improve the highway connection between northwest Ohio and Columbus.
After determining that none of the U.S. 23 connect study options could be “reasonably implemented,” TMACOG’s members spoke out to tell the state that doing nothing was also not a feasible option for our region.
This prompted a response from Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks, who wrote in a letter to The Blade that the state will continue to look for long-term solutions. In the meantime, ODOT plans to focus on small projects to attempt to improve congestion and safety within the U.S. 23 corridor.
“These are significant changes we can make now while we regroup and think creatively about the opportunities available to build the long-sought interstatelike connection,” Marchbanks wrote. “This is not the end of our commitment to improving the connection between Toledo and Columbus. It is just the beginning.”
This has been a longstanding priority for our region, and TMACOG considers the U.S. 23 corridor improvement a “longstanding priority for our region,” and is encouraging supporters write or calling legislators, ODOT, and the governor’s office to ask for a “permanent improvement to the highway between Toledo and Columbus.”
TMACOG staff also seeks to meet with ODOT and Marchbanks in hopes of learning more detail about why each option was discarded.
“At a time when historic infrastructure funding is available through the federal government, it falls upon all of us to advocate for our transportation system and insist that something be done,” said TMACOG President Tim Brown.
