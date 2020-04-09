• Fulton County

Office closed:

The Fulton County title office is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The office is being staffed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon for administrative work and the processing of dealer titles only.

For information about titles, call 419-337-9204 during the hours of operation. The office does not issue temporary license plates or license plates.

For questions about license plates or driver's licenses, go to ohiobmv.gov.

