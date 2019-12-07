The weather has turned cold and Thanksgiving is now in the rearview mirror and for local residents that means it’s time to decorate for the Christmas holiday. One spot that local residents enjoy viewing Christmas lights and decorations annually is at 1064 Valley Forge Drive in Defiance. Here, dozens of the displays are up and ready to help celebrate the holidays.
'Tis the season
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.