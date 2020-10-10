With a spooky season approaching and COVID-19 still circulating, the Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) advises county residents to show their Halloween spirit this year by doubling down on all safety precautions below in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Halloween this year will be a different but you can still make it special with a little planning and creativity.
To parents/guardians and trick-or-treaters, stay home if you are sick. For those venturing out, bring hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and a flashlight.
Wear a cloth facial covering, reflective clothing and only walk on sidewalks, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic. Trick-or-treat with only your household and remain physically distant (6 feet or more) from others. Eat only factory-wrapped treats and wash your hands before eating any Halloween treats.
For those passing out treats, do not pass out candy or participate if you are sick. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently. Wear cloth facial covering and keep your distance from others when giving out treats. Avoid having kids grab treats from a bowl and only give out factory-wrapped treats
Consider lining up individually wrapped goodie bags on porch steps, a table in the driveway, or the edge of the driveway or yard with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.
Concerning trunk-or-treat events, stay home if you are sick. Consider setting up pre-registration and limit the number of participants per timeframe. Assure distance between vehicle trunks. If able, use physical markings between vehicles and consider one-way traffic.
All participants should wear facial coverings at all times and sanitize their hands frequently throughout the event. Only distribute factory-wrapped treats and avoid allowing participants to grab treats from a common bowl. Limit interaction with those outside of your household and remain physically distant (6 feet or more) from others. All participants should wash/sanitize their hands prior to eating any treats.
Per the CDC, a Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask or face covering. Costume masks can be used if it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose. If face coverings are worn under costume masks, make sure it does not create breathing problems. If it does, discard the costume mask. Consider wearing a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
To prevent the spread of disease, DCGHD encourages everyone to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. Practice social distancing (6 feet) or more from others. Avoid contact with sick people, clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces. Stay home if you are sick, and wear a facial covering when in public.
