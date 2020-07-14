Tinora trip
Photo courtesy of DAF

Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 recently gave a $1,200 grant to the Tinora Junior High School PTO for the 2021 eighth-grade class trip to Washington, D.C.. Talking about the trip next year are Nicole Wells, Northeastern Local Schools superintendent, and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator. The Moose fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.

