Tinora High School will host the annual Love of the Arts event from 4-6 p.m. May 15 at the high school. The evening consists of art displays and musical entertainment by students. Tickets for meals (either chicken or pulled pork) are available for $10 on a pre-order basis by contacting the high school. Members of Tinora High School a cappella group Sensations shown practicing for the event are, from left: Erica Ahmed, Kate Gloor, Bryce Meyer, Devin Singer, Gavin Askins, Lucas Meyer and Kallie Derrow.
