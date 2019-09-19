Tinora High School will host a Fallen Heroes program on Friday at the football stadium with an introduction at 6:15 p.m. with Charlie Hummer of the class of 1969, which is celebrating its 50th year reunion.
The class of 1969 will be in attendance, as well as Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, Defiance County commissioners, AMVETS Post 191, VFW Post 3360 and Tomey Sellars. At 6:30 p.m. Homier Monumental will present a bronze plaque to Northeastern Local superintendent Jim Roach. The plaque will feature the names of Roger Behnfeldt, Gary Love and Edgar Hancock. Their families will be present for the recognition.
The plaque will be hung in the new school following construction.
In addition, members of the class of 1969 will be raffling off a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Tickets are $20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Tinora programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.