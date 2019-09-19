Tinora High School will host a Fallen Heroes program on Friday at the football stadium with an introduction at 6:15 p.m. with Charlie Hummer of the class of 1969, which is celebrating its 50th year reunion.

The class of 1969 will be in attendance, as well as Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, Defiance County commissioners, AMVETS Post 191, VFW Post 3360 and Tomey Sellars. At 6:30 p.m. Homier Monumental will present a bronze plaque to Northeastern Local superintendent Jim Roach. The plaque will feature the names of Roger Behnfeldt, Gary Love and Edgar Hancock. Their families will be present for the recognition.

The plaque will be hung in the new school following construction.

In addition, members of the class of 1969 will be raffling off a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Tickets are $20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Tinora programs.

