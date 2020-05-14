• Defiance County
Tinora walkthrough:
Northeastern Local Schools will be holding an online auction beginning today (May 14) through May 31. The link for the auction can be found at kigarauctions.com.
There will be a walkthrough on May 20-21 for anyone wanting to look at the auction items. After consulting with the Defiance County Health Department, only so many people will be allowed in the building at a time and facemasks will be required.
Pickup times for the auctioned items will be 1-7 p.m. June 1; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 2 and 1-7 p.m. June 3.
