Northeastern Local Schools held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the new Tinora Middle/High School on Thursday morning. School board members and superintendent Nicole Wells are pictured, from left: Shaun Mack, Eric Wiemken, superintendent Nicole Wells, Mike Boff, John Higbea and Jenny Schweitzer-Ahmed.
