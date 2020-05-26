The Tinora Music Boosters recently selected seniors Courtney Cox (below) and Preston Leatherman as recipients of a $500 scholarship. Both students have been active in various bands and choirs both at Tinora and in the community. They also have been involved in honors bands and choirs and received numerous superior and excellent ratings at solo and ensemble contests. Cox will be studying music education at Ohio University in the fall, while Leatherman will be studying music production.

