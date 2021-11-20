Tinora Coats for Christmas

Tinora Middle School students collected hats, scarves and accessories to help keep those in need warm this winter, in conjunction with the 34th annual Coats for Christmas campaign. The project was organized by the student council. Shown are student council members, from left: Evie Wiemken, Irelyn Mueller, Bella Graziani and Dryden White. The items will be donated to First Presbyterian Church in Defiance for Coats for Christmas.

 Photo courtesy of Tinora Middle School

