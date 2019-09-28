Tinora homecoming
Photo courtesy of Tinora High School

Tinora High School will host its homecoming activities, “The Fabulous Fifties,” Oct. 4-5. The events will kick off with a football game on Oct. 4 against Montpelier. The dance is set for Oct. 5. The court includes, in front, from left: Jackson Siewert and Ellyson Behnfeldt, crown bearers; Emma Cramer, freshman attendant; Eve Westhoven, Mikaia Jimenez and Natalie Wertz, queen candidates; Kayla Henry, junior attendant; and Brooklyn Reineke, sophomore attendant. And in back, from left: Jacob Guisinger, freshman escort; Dylan Von Deylen, Harrison Crone and Lucas Schlegel, king candidates; Kade Vogelsong, junior escort; and Nolan Schafer, sophomore escort.

Load comments