Tinora choir awards
Photo courtesy of Michelle Diehl

The Tinora choirs held its annual awards presentation Thursday evening. Top award winners were Kallie Derrow (left), who was presented the Musicianship Award, and Emma Diehl, who won the Director’s Award. The Tinora choirs are directed by Brett Grime, with accompanist Patti Wiemken.

